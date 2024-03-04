DeSantis appoints Glen Gilzean as Orange County elections supervisor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday named Glen Gilzean to fill the remainder of Democrat Bill Cowles’ term as supervisor of elections for Orange County.

The appointment puts a GOP favorite in charge of county voting for the key 2024 congressional and presidential elections.

For the past 10 months, Gilzean has been the administrator for Governor DeSantis's hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board that took over Disney's former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Gilzean is a Republican and the former head of the Central Florida Urban League. Cowles retired at the end of January after about 26 years in office.

In announcing the appointment, DeSantis describes Gilzean as “a dedicated public servant to the state of Florida.”

University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett said DeSantis chose an ally instead of an experienced appointee to serve Orange County voters.

Jewett added: “I will say for the residents of Orange County, who have been served by Bill Cowles for going on three decades -- and we're used to a high level of service and somebody who approached the job from a very nonpartisan basis -- they will be watching to, hopefully, make sure that that's how the office continues to be run for this next very important presidential election.”

Gilzean will be making $205,000 a year in the new post. His salary with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is $400,000.

In an email, the CTBOD said that Gilzean's "appointment is effective immediately, and the transition between his roles should be completed in one week."

On Facebook, Gilzean said: "During this transition, rest assured that my commitment remains unwavering. I'll be working closely with the Board of Supervisors to ensure a seamless shift while upholding our standards of excellence. I trust in Paula J. Hoisington's leadership as Acting District Administrator during my unavailability."

Seven candidates, including five Democrats and one Republican, have already filed their intent to run for Orange County supervisor of elections in November.

Gilzean is not among them.