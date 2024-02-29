A Florida bill would give high school dropouts a second chance at a college education

The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a proposal that would create a special grant program that give high school dropouts in Florida, a free ride to any public college or career center in the state.

The measure (SB 7032) establishes the Graduation Alternative to Traditional Education, or GATE, program within the state Department of Education.

"Students who have withdrawn from high school have far fewer postsecondary and financial opportunities than a student with a high-school diploma," bill sponsor Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said.

Steve Cannon/AP / FR127919 AP Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, debates on a bill to allow teachers to be armed during session Wednesday May 1, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

The bill exempts students that are enrolled in the GATE program from paying "tuition and specified fees, and the costs of instructional materials." Students can also join a career center at no charge.

Under the proposal, participants must be 16 to 21 years old, maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average, and finish any coursework within three years. Some Floridians have raised concerns saying the bill is too lenient, but Sen. Grall thinks otherwise.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that every student has the tools, resources, and support they need to realize their full potential,” she said.

The measure is nearing passage in the Florida Legislature, but still needs the House’s approval before going to the governor’s desk.