Demings asks: Should transportation tax be on the Orange County ballot again?

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:41 AM EST
Mayor Jerry Demings will ask the Orange County Commission to consider putting a sales tax for transportation on the ballot later this year.

A 1-cent sales surtax for transportation needs failed to pass in 2022. Mayor Jerry Demings wants the County Commission to consider asking voters one more time.


Mayor Jerry Demings is asking the Orange County Commission to consider putting a sales tax for transportation needs before local voters for a second time later this year.

They'll discuss the issue at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

Demings has long sought a transportation sales tax to pay for what he calls a "sustainable, multi-model system." He wanted it on the 2020 ballot, but then the pandemic came along.

A one-cent transportation tax, increasing the county sales tax to 7.5%, went before voters in 2022. It would have brought in an estimated $600 million a year to address traffic congestion, pedestrian and bike safety and major improvements to mass transit.

Voters rejected it 58% to 42%.

In a memo to commissioners, Demings says the measure failed because of high inflation, soaring housing costs and "the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian on more than 80,000 residents."

Demings says the transportation challenges will "only get worse" as more people move to Orange County.
