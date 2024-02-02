© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is allocating $25M for Jewish Day schools in Florida

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:06 AM EST
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Wally's bar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Wally's bar, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

DeSantis says the money will be used to increase safety and security measures

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is allocating $25 million to go towards protecting the state’s Jewish community. 

The governor said in a press release Tuesday, that the money will give Jewish day schools in Florida, the green light to pay for their safety and security expenditures.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” said DeSantis. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”

The Florida legislature approved the spending plan last year to safeguard Jewish day campuses. The governor has tapped the state’s education department to distribute the money to 134 schools across the state.  

DeSantis’ latest actions comes after he vowed to increase safety and levy additional sanctions on Iran following last’s years deadly terrorist attack by Hamas soldiers on Israeli civilians.
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

