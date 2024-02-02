Gov. Ron DeSantis is allocating $25M for Jewish Day schools in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is allocating $25 million to go towards protecting the state’s Jewish community.

The governor said in a press release Tuesday, that the money will give Jewish day schools in Florida, the green light to pay for their safety and security expenditures.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” said DeSantis. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”

The Florida legislature approved the spending plan last year to safeguard Jewish day campuses. The governor has tapped the state’s education department to distribute the money to 134 schools across the state.

DeSantis’ latest actions comes after he vowed to increase safety and levy additional sanctions on Iran following last’s years deadly terrorist attack by Hamas soldiers on Israeli civilians.