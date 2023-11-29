Another Joel Greenberg associate gets indicted for fraud

Another person in connection with former Seminole County Tax Collector, Joel Greenberg was indicted this earlier month.

Angela Chew, 59 of Orlando, was arrested Nov. 13 and is charged with bribing a political official, wire fraud, and conspiracy, according to a federal indictment.

In 2020, federal prosecutors allege Chew used her position in the Small Business Administration to assist Greenberg and several associates with submitting false federal loan applications.

The loans were originally intended to help small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenberg and associates paid for her services.

According to the indictment, Chew and Greenberg along with Orlando man Nabil Dajani — a Greenberg associate who is now serving almost seven years in prison for wire fraud and other charges — were making use of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan made available through Biden Administration CARES Act. The EIDL provided funding to business owners negatively affected by the pandemic. Additionally, businesses could apply for an EIDL cash advance grant based on the number of employees claimed, dispersed in amounts of $1,000 per employee up to $10,000.

A fourth person, Orlando woman Teresa McIntyre, was also identified in the indictment. She was sentenced to five years probation earlier this year.

In June 2020, Chew processed Greenberg's application, which falsely suggested his business, Greenberg Media Group Inc., was impacted by COVID-19 and erroneously listed false levels of revenue and the number of employees. Chew and Greenberg previously exchanged texts regarding the process. Also, Greenberg promised and gave money in exchange for Chew's assistance.

The former tax collector is serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to numerous federal crimes including stealing identities, sex trafficking a teenager, using public money to purchase cryptocurrency, and more.

Chew's trial is scheduled for early 2024.

