© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire district planned for The Villages in Sumter could lead to a steep tax increase for the rest of the county

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published November 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
Sumter County Fire and EMS was able to avoid layoffs, due in part to union compromises, after an increase in fire assessment fees was rejected by the County Commission last month.
Sumter County
Sumter County Fire and EMS was able to avoid layoffs, due in part to union compromises, after an increase in fire assessment fees was rejected by the County Commission over the summer.

A proposal for a separate fire district for The Villages in Sumter County could bring a steep property tax increase for the other county homeowners outside the vast retirement community.

Sumter County commissioners will decide on Nov. 28 whether to create a dependent fire district for The Villages with the power to recommend additional property taxes. Those would be capped at 0.75 mills.

On Tuesday night, commissioners chose five board members for proposed district. About a year ago, voters in The Villages in Sumter County rejected an independent fire district that could impose taxes and fees and fees without county approval.

The county has laid out possible funding, including existing property taxes, fees, a per-parcel assessment of $125, and new municipal service taxing units -- or MSTU's -- for the Villages and Sumter districts.

The Villages also has its own, separate safety fee supporting its fire department.

In the example of possible funding, the proposed Sumter MSTU comes with a 58% increase in the property tax rate, adding $450 a year to the taxes for a homestead valued at $200,000.

"And that's part of the budgetary process that we'll be presenting in regard to the creation of the municipal service taxing unit," said County Administrator Bradley Arnold, "because all of this was focused on being effective October 1 of 2024."

Arnold said the proposed dependent district it's a compromise that allows different types of service in The Villages and rest of Sumter County.

"Having that differential service and differential funding," he said during the meeting, "should help resolve any of those issues where there have been attacks related to how much funding is being, if you will, subsidized by Village residents for Sumter Fire. I will tell you it's a lot."

The board members chosen Tuesday night were:

- Chris Christopoulos, Jr.

- Stephen Edward Bogle

- Kathleen Donnelly Gowin

- John Carroll Dean

- Maryanne B. Scott

They would serve initial terms of one or three years before their seat comes up for a vote within the district.
Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details