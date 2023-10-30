New Pine Hills Lynx public transportation center breaks ground in Orlando

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, better known as Lynx, broke ground Monday afternoon on the new Pine Hills Transfer Center in Orlando.

Once completed, the facility will offer the community a more convenient way to make connections — rather than transfer buses all the way downtown.

Lynx Spokesman Matt Friedman said public transportation is needed in this area of Orlando.

“This is something that is really going to be a customer service for our riders that are in the Pine Hills area. It’ll save people time and they can have more time with their friends and families or to do whatever they need to do, and go where they need to go,” he said.

The project has been years in the making. Thanks to combined efforts, community partners and government officials secured $15 million in funding through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

The center will have eight bus bays, a custom canopy similar to LYNX Central Station, integration of the Pine Hills Bike Trail, reconstruction of Belco Drive, and an administrative building that could house customer service and safety. Other features will include CCTV, customer information and sustainability elements.

Friedman said the company and community members are excited.

“Transportation is about opportunity, and this really, really should hopefully drive business, drive ridership, and drive a sense of community for Pine Hills,” he said.

On Nov. 2 all rides will be fare-free for bus, NeighborLink, and SunRail services.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.