Public Media News for Central Florida
Time is running out to request a vote-by-mail ballot in time for Orlando city elections

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
The deadline is here to request vote-by-mail ballots for Orlando city elections.

Voters who want to vote by mail in the Orlando city elections have until 5 p.m. today to request their ballot from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Under a 2021 Florida law, all existing vote-by-mail requests expired at the end of last year. Voters won’t get a ballot by mail unless they’ve made a new request, but those will be good through the 2024 general election.

Those wishing to request a mail-in ballot can call the county elections office at 407-836-8683 or visit its website. Early in-person voting starts on Saturday. Election Day is Nov. 7.

The elections are for Orlando mayor and city commissioners in districts 4 and 6.

They also include a special primary in House District 35 – covering east Orange County and a big chunk of Osceola -- for the race to replace former State Representative Fred Hawkins.

Hawkins, a Republican, resigned to become president of South Florida State College.

Government & Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
