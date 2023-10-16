© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Royal Caribbean cruise ship evacuates Americans from Israel

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
U.S. citizens heading to board an emergency evacuation ship from Israel to Cyprus as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants, at Haifa port, Israel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Maya Alleruzzo
/
AP
U.S. citizens heading to board an emergency evacuation ship from Israel to Cyprus as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants, at Haifa port, Israel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Royal Caribbean is using its Rhapsody of the Seas, a ship that is often at port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to help evacuate Americans out of Israel.

The company is working with the U.S. State Department, and the Embassy in Israel, to help with the emergency evacuation.

The ship is expected to travel from Haifa, Israel, to Limassol, Cyprus over the next day.

When fully booked, the ship can carry close to 2,500 people. The evacuees are U.S. nationals, or family members of U.S. nationals.

More than 4,000 people have died in the war between Israel and Hamas: some 1,300 people in Israel and another 2,700 people in Gaza have died.

Water and electricity is running out in Gaza, with hospitals facing potential collapse by Monday night.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Israel today to pledge the U.S.'s continued support for the country, while calling for aid and other necessities like water and food to be allowed through to Gaza.

Here's how to help people in Israel and Gaza.

Tags
Government & Politics National / World NewsCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
