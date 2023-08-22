Commission considers TDT funds for Brevard Cultural Alliance after rejecting to 25 cultural grants

Brevard County commissioners voted earlier this month to deny tourist tax funds for 25 cultural grants, including the Space Coast Pridefest, to spend that money on lifeguards instead.

On Tuesday monring, $212,160 in funding for the Brevard Cultural Alliance could be on the chopping block.

In past few months, Brevard County amped up lifeguard services along its beaches after 10 people drowned -- mostly due to rip currents -- in unguarded areas between December and May.

That added new costs. And the county attorney says commissioners can use Tourist Development Tax money for lifeguards if it’s tied to tourism marketing. He says TDT funds could pay for 20% of the annual $3.5 million cost of the program.

On Monday, Commissioner John Tobia said defunding the cultural alliance will get them there.

"It’s just the 20% we’re shooting for," he said, "and we’ve already got rid of the cultural grants. Now the last component to get to that 700 (thousand) is the Brevard Cultural Alliance. So if we do away with that then we’re at our 700,000 bucks."

On Facebook, the BCA emphasizes the economic impact of the arts in Brevard and urges residents to show their support.