Governor Ron DeSantis suspends Monique Worrell, Orange-Osceola State Attorney

Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell from office.

The governor said Worrell hasn’t been tough on crime in her jurisdiction and her constituents need a prosecutor who will seek justice. He says she’s avoided minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug offenses.

This is the second Democratic state attorney suspended by DeSantis. The governor removed Tampa’s top prosecutor Andrew Warren last year. In both cases, they were replaced by Republicans.

The removal follows an investigation by the Governor’s office into Worrell’s conduct as prosecutor after 19-year-old Kieth Moses was charged with fatally shooting three people in Pine Hills.

At a press conference just hours after the suspension was announced, Worrell says she plans to fight the suspension and her removal will not stop her from running for reelection.

“I will not be quiet. I will not sit down. This office is just a building. I have been a public servant for my entire career. And I will continue to serve our community. I will continue to stand for democracy, I will continue to protect the rights of the disenfranchised.”

She was elected in 2020 with 66 percent of the vote.

UCF political scientists Aubrey Jewett says the governor’s suspensions are legal in Florida but DeSantis is the first to use the measure over policy disagreements.

“The Florida constitution does give the power of suspension of local officials to the governor under certain conditions. And there's about five or six things listed, but they're pretty broad things like malfeasance — you know how exactly how those are those defined.”

