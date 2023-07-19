© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Politics

A decade after Trayvon Martin's death, Sanford continues conversation around equity

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT
A memorial to 17-year-old Trayvon Martin outside the community in Sanford, Fla., where the teen was shot.
Roberto Gonzalez/WMFE
/
WMFE
Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in Sanford in 2012.

Wednesday, July 19 is the first of two Sanford Speaks events aimed at ensuring the city is a more safe, inclusive and equitable place for anyone who lives or works there.

The Sanford Speaks conversation will be led by the city’s Race, Equality, Equity and Inclusion Committee, formed in 2021, nine years after the death of Trayvon Martin in Sanford.

His killing and the circumstances surrounding it are credited with starting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The goal of Sanford Speaks is to help foster trust across cultural, ethnic and racial lines, strengthen interpersonal relationships, and increase awareness of systemic injustices.

Anyone who is high school age and up is welcome to attend. Members of Sanford city government, the Sanford Police Department and Valencia College's Peace and Justice Institute will be on hand to speak with attendees. The next Sanford Speaks event will be held on August 22.

RSVP for the event here. Learn more about Trayvon Martin here.

Politics Central Florida News
