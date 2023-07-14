Disney asks court to throw out lawsuit filed by DeSantis-appointed tourism district

The battle between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis continues in court Friday as Disney makes a case for tossing out a lawsuit aimed at the entertainment giant.

Disney wants an Orange County circuit judge to throw out the suit the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed against the company in May.

In the suit, the DeSantis-appointed board argues that the development agreements between Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District should be, "null and void."

Before the former tourism oversight district was disbanded, it signed back its power to Disney for perpetuity, and away from DeSantis.

But Disney says all those agreements are now invalid anyway because of SB-1604, which reconfigured how special interest districts do business in the state.

The hearing comes a year after Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis first came to public blows over the Parental Rights in Education law, and what can be taught in K-12 classrooms.

That law has now been expanded to ban most discussions of gender and sexuality through the high school grades.