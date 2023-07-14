© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Disney asks court to throw out lawsuit filed by DeSantis-appointed tourism district

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT
Disney wants an Orange County Circuit Judge to throw out the suit the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed against the company in May.
Pixabay
/
Disney wants an Orange County circuit judge to throw out the suit the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed against the company in May.

The battle between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis continues in court Friday as Disney makes a case for tossing out a lawsuit aimed at the entertainment giant.

Disney wants an Orange County circuit judge to throw out the suit the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District filed against the company in May.

In the suit, the DeSantis-appointed board argues that the development agreements between Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District should be, "null and void."

Before the former tourism oversight district was disbanded, it signed back its power to Disney for perpetuity, and away from DeSantis.

But Disney says all those agreements are now invalid anyway because of SB-1604, which reconfigured how special interest districts do business in the state.

The hearing comes a year after Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis first came to public blows over the Parental Rights in Education law, and what can be taught in K-12 classrooms.

That law has now been expanded to ban most discussions of gender and sexuality through the high school grades.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details