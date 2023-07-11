Dog days of summer: Volusia County turns parts of Ormond Beach dog-friendly

The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to allow dogs on part of Ormond Beach.

Under the newly approved pilot program, dogs will be allowed on 0.6 miles of Ormond Beach between sunrise and sunset for the next 18 months.

“Leaving your dog at home while having fun is really tough," said Abigail Flug, a local nine-year-old girl who was among dozens of residents speaking in favor of the pilot program before the council vote.

"All of my dogs have been to the beach," she told the council. "Two of them have been to Flagler Beach and one went to Daytona Beach for a special people and PAWS beach cleanup.”

Council Member Troy Kent also spoke, and voted, in favor of the pilot program which will allow dogs on the beach between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive.

“Gentlemen, we have an opportunity to make history in Volusia County today. History that hasn’t happened in 37 years," said Kent. "For the first time, we have an opportunity today to give our residents a piece of your beach back to you.”

Based on the success of the pilot, the beach could permanently become dog-friendly.

Dogs must be kept on leashes and away from dunes while on the beach. Anyone who doesn’t pick up after their dog will be ticketed. Watch the full council meeting here.