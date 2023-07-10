All dogs go to Ormond Beach: Volusia Council votes on dog beach pilot program

The Volusia County Council is considering a pilot program that would allow dogs on local beaches.

If approved on Tuesday, dogs could join their owners on their beach walks on Ormond Beach between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive.

The pilot program would take effect on Nov. 1 and run for the next 18 months. The dog beach would feature special signage and doggie bags.

Dogs would still need to be kept on leashes and away from the dunes and owners would need to have proof of required vaccinations for their pet including rabies shots at the ready.

For now, there won’t be a cost to use the dog beach. But the council could decide to add one in a separate resolution.