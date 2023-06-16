© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Politics

Volusia County Sheriff warns truckers against attending unsanctioned meet-up

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Volusia County Sheriff's Office
/
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has put zero-tolerance policies in place ahead of another unpermitted truck event in the area this weekend.

Daytona Truck Meet 2023 could bring hundreds of truckers to the downtown Daytona Beach area this weekend.

In anticipation of the event, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has designated a special event zone where speeding fines will be doubled, and vehicles committing traffic violations impounded.

People promoting the unsanctioned event on social media have been contacted by the sheriff’s office and notified of the legal ramifications of promoting such an event.

Map of special event zone.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office Facebook
/
Map of special event zone.

The special event zone is bounded by the A1A from Plaza Boulevard south to Dunlawton Avenue, and includes the beach.

All rules will take effect at 9 a.m. Friday morning and run throughout the weekend.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
