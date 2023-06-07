Florida officially has a Digital Bill of Rights. Here's what that means for residents

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law Tuesday outside of the Villages. The bill gives Floridians more control over how tech companies use their data.

The bill makes it easier for a person to permanently delete data from a social media site and to opt out of having data sold to advertisers and other companies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the new law also makes it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their search history or posts online.

“Personal data will not be used against you in purchasing a home, obtaining health insurance or being hired.”

DeSantis said these protections will especially be necessary in the era of AI.

"So this empowers Floridians, you are not just going to be at the mercy of big brother kind of looking, looking over everything you do and collecting all the information about you without your consent," said DeSantis. "And so I hope people will avail themselves of these protections.”

Florida joins California, Connecticut, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Utah, Virginia, Montana, and Tennessee who have already passed similar laws. Read the bill of rights here.