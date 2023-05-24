© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Politics

Orlando's future is bright, Mayor says in State of the City address

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
Mayor Buddy Dyer during the State of the City address, the first Dyer has given since the COVID-19 Pandemic began.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
WMFE
Mayor Buddy Dyer during the State of the City address, the first Dyer has given since the COVID-19 Pandemic began.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says Orlando has a lot to be proud of.

The mayor boasted about the city's accomplishments Wednesday at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre during his first State of the City address since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's an incredible time to be part of our Orlando community," Dyer said.

Among the many accomplishments on the mayor's list included Orlando ranking among a handful of U.S. cities to make Resonance Consultancy's top 100 cities in the world annual listing, listing as an A-ranked city in the global fight against climate change, and for the third year in a row, WalletHub listed Orlando as the best city in America to start a business.

Dyer also says that the city will be investing more money into its business sector to attract larger global brands such as Meta and Sony. But it also remains committed to investing in small businesses — committing $7.5 million to programs that help start businesses, Dyer said.

Dyer was pleased to announce a 20% drop in shootings as well as a 7% decrease in violent crime. Although the city plans on adding more jobs to its police force, as well as more dispatchers, Dyer said.

Additionally, Dyer committed the city to improving its affordable housing. He said last year Orlando placed 1,600 people into permanent supportive housing with 97% remaining in those homes.

“We know that our best days are in front of us. And that’s why we choose collaboration and partnership over partisanship and division,” Dyer said.

Dyer also said that Orlando will host its annual Come Out with Pride Festival in October.

“Right now it’s more important than ever that we make it known that Orlando will always be a city that prioritizes compassion and inclusion community that encourages everyone to be their authentic selves,” he said.

When asked if the city was planning on increasing the amount of security at the future event, due to a rise in violent rhetoric observed around Central Florida recently, Dyer said that the city was still in the early stages of planning the event, but was sure that they would discuss security.

Joe Mario Pedersen
