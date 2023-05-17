Nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization condemns Florida's immigration law

The country’s oldest Latino civil rights organization is condemning sweeping immigration reform that was signed into law in Florida last week.

The League of United Latin American Citizens or LULAC has issued a travel advisory warning people against coming to Florida because of the immigration law.

LULAC’s Lydia Guzmán said the new law which makes it a felony to transport or shelter undocumented immigrants will lead to racial profiling across the state.

“Basically what it does, it opens a door to anyone that looks like me to be stopped and questioned if I have the authorization to be in this country," said Guzmán. "And people that look like me will be harassed, we will have to prove that because of the color of our skin, that we belong in this country.”

The new law also increases fines for businesses hiring undocumented people, and health workers will have to ask patients about their immigration status.

LULAC President Domingo Garcia said the organization plans on filing a lawsuit in federal court claiming that the right to control U.S. borders and immigration is solely up to the federal government.

“Governor DeSantis has said if you're a stranger: we are going to arrest you, deport you and if you bring your tía, your aunt to Disney World, to southern Florida, to Miami or Universal Studios, that we're going to charge you with a felony," said Garcia.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says laws like the one Florida just passed are needed to keep immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border in check.