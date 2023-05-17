Despite drag ban, Central Florida Pride planners say show must go on

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the Protection of Children Act into law, effectively banning public drag performances in Florida.

But Central Florida LGBTQ advocates say Pride celebrations, which often feature drag, will continue in the state.

Come Out With Pride Director Tatiana Quiroga said Orlando’s largest Pride event scheduled for October will still incorporate drag in some capacity.

“We're gonna, go back to our board of directors and our planning committee to really assess, where we are with things, but drag will be part of our celebration in one fashion or another, and we will never dictate how people come and express themselves as their authentic self," said Quiroga.

Quiroga said participants at her Pride events are welcome to attend in drag.

“So if there are participants who choose to dress in drag, that is completely, their choice as part of their self expression as their authentic self.”

The new law also gives local governments the right to deny permits for events where drag might be performed in front of children and to pull the license of any venue that hosts a drag show where children are present.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the new law protects children from sexually explicit content that is not age-appropriate.