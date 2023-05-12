© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's new theme park safety law will mandate regular ride inspections, employee training

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
The Tyre Sampson Act was signed into law Thursday, aimed at improving safety on theme park rides and attractions in Florida.

The Tyre Sampson Act is named for a teen who fell from the FreeFall ride at ICON park last March.

The legislation mandates regular testing and certification of rides in Florida.

It also requires ride operators to provide employees with safety training, post height, weight, and age restrictions outside of rides, and report any injuries or deaths on rides.

In a statement SlingShot CEO Ritchie Armstrong said the SlingShot ride on I-Drive has reopened but, "it is important to know that this ride is a totally different ride from the FreeFall, which has been disassembled and removed from this property entirely. The safety of our patrons continues to be our highest priority and that is why we were supportive of the Tyre Sampson Act being passed by the Florida Legislature this year."

The law will take effect on July 1st.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
