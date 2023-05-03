© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Legislature approves Tyre Sampson Act to improve safety of amusement park rides

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT
ThompsonOnHouseFloor.png
The Florida Channel
/
Via video
Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson stood with State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis as she presented the Tyre Sampson Act on the House floor Wednesday. It passed 115-0.

The Florida Legislature on Wednesday passed the Tyre Sampson Act to improve the safety of amusement park rides.

Senate Bill 902 passed the House on vote of 115-0 after sailing through the Senate last week.

It is named after a 14-year-old boy who died in March 2022 when he fell from a drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.

State investigators blamed modifications made to the ride, and it has since been demolished.

House sponsor Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, welcomed bipartisan support for her bill.

"And I certainly want to thank Tyre's family for being resilient and steadfast in ensuring that safety protocals are inforced on amusement rides for the lives of others," Bracy Davis said on the House floor.

The bill includes a commissioning certification for new rides, new accident reporting requirements and training for operators, as well as strict rules on modifications and safety testing.

"One of the most significant portions of the bill is the inspections program, which is fully funded for 18 positions that will be authorized to make unannounced visits," said Sen. Geraldine Thompson, R-Orlando, who sponsored the Senate version.

As with existing regulations, the new rules won't apply to permanent facilities with 1,000 or more full-time workers and their own safety inspectors.

The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details