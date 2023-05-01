Board appointed by DeSantis votes to sue Disney in state court

A board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney's properties in Central Florida voted unanimously Monday to file suit against the company in state court.

The five-member Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board will seek to invalidate a previous board's pre-emptive agreement that surrendered much of its authority to Disney.

"This district will seek justice in state court here in Central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business," said board Chairman Martin Garcia.

Speaking later Monday at a press conference in Titusville, DeSantis said lawmakers will also pass -- and he will sign -- a bill to reverse the previous board's agreement.

"[T]he people of Florida through their representatives made the decision that they should not be able to be a law unto themselves, they should not be able to govern themselves," he said, speaking of The Walt Disney Company.

Over the past year or so, DeSantis and GOP lawmakers revoked Disney's control of its special district -- then called the Reedy Creek Improvement District -- after the company opposed a law barring instruction in early grades about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Last week, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. answered with a federal suit claiming it was targeted for government retaliation over its constitutionally protected free speech.

As of Monday after, no response was received to an email seeking comment from Disney on the board's plan to sue in state court.

