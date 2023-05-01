© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Board appointed by DeSantis votes to sue Disney in state court

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
MartinGarcia.png
Central Florida Tourism Oversight District
/
Via YouTube
Central Florida Tourism Overight District board chairman Martin Garcia lead a special meeting on Monday.

A board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney's properties in Central Florida voted unanimously Monday to file suit against the company in state court.

The five-member Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board will seek to invalidate a previous board's pre-emptive agreement that surrendered much of its authority to Disney.

"This district will seek justice in state court here in Central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business," said board Chairman Martin Garcia.

Speaking later Monday at a press conference in Titusville, DeSantis said lawmakers will also pass -- and he will sign -- a bill to reverse the previous board's agreement.

"[T]he people of Florida through their representatives made the decision that they should not be able to be a law unto themselves, they should not be able to govern themselves," he said, speaking of The Walt Disney Company.

Over the past year or so, DeSantis and GOP lawmakers revoked Disney's control of its special district -- then called the Reedy Creek Improvement District -- after the company opposed a law barring instruction in early grades about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Last week, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. answered with a federal suit claiming it was targeted for government retaliation over its constitutionally protected free speech.

As of Monday after, no response was received to an email seeking comment from Disney on the board's plan to sue in state court.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details