Central Florida Tourism Oversight District now has supreme authority over Reedy Creek

The new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has approved a resolution giving it supreme authority over any future land use in the former Reedy Creek district.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports, before the state takeover the former Reedy Creek board signed over its power to Disney.

The vote was unanimous in setting up the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District as the local planning agency for any future land developments within the district.

"So if you have another jurisdiction reviewing applications, that is a problem. And it's very clear and the law that creates this district, this is our job. This is our role, and we must do it."

That's Special Counsel Daniel Langley who works with the new district board. He said their jurisdiction also extends to land development projects in the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake.

“It also further clarifies that this board is now serving the function of the local planning agency, and you are also serving as the planning and zoning board with respect to any reference of that board in the land development code.”

Next up? The new board will vote on a resolution that would ban any rules requiring face masks or COVID passports at businesses in the district, including at Disney’s parks.

Disney required its staff to wear face masks, along with visitors who were 2 years old and up during the pandemic.

