Politics

DeSantis wants development agreements nullified between Disney, Reedy Creek

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
Disney DeSantis
John Raoux
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, speaks at a news conference as Wilton Simpson, Commissioner of Agriculture listens, at the Reedy Creek Administration Building Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a bill is in the works that would revoke the previous agreement made between the Reedy Creek Improvement Board and Disney before being taken over by the state.

As WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports, DeSantis made the announcement just two days before the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board is expected to meet to take up the issue of control.

The governor says bills that will be proposed in the Florida House and Senate this week will seek to revoke development agreements between Disney and Reedy Creek.

DeSantis said this would allow the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board to develop the land around the theme parks, including in the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake as it sees fit.

"People have said maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks," said DeSantis. "Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think the possibilities are endless.”

Also under the proposed legislation, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson will be allowed to conduct ride inspections within Disney parks, including on the Monorail. Right now, Disney does its own inspections.

Simpson said this is a necessity in the event of accidents, or even causalities on rides.

“Thankfully, it doesn't happen that often in Florida, but when it does, we have a duty to inspect and decide whether a ride can safely reopen," said Simpson. "We do that across the board for amusement rides everywhere except large theme parks.”

Simpson’s team will not be able to conduct ride inspections within Universal and SeaWorld as they’re not part of the special district.

Politics Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
