© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Orange County looking to partner with local nonprofits to provide vital social services

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
motherhood-4624889_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Orange County is looking to contract with local nonprofits to provide vital social services to underrepresented communities in the area.

Nonprofits that provide vital social services to Orange County youth, children and families can apply for funding through the county’s Citizens' Review Panel.

Proposals for programs that would provide youth mentorship, addiction recovery, mental health and other services are due to the panel by the end of the day on Monday.

Last year, Orange County worked with 32 nonprofits to provide 61 social service programs through this process.

The county awarded these nonprofits over $14 million to support their work.

After the panel, the Orange County Board of Commissioners will have the final say as to which nonprofits will receive funding.

To learn about the program or to apply, click here.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details