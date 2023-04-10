Orange County looking to partner with local nonprofits to provide vital social services

Nonprofits that provide vital social services to Orange County youth, children and families can apply for funding through the county’s Citizens' Review Panel.

Proposals for programs that would provide youth mentorship, addiction recovery, mental health and other services are due to the panel by the end of the day on Monday.

Last year, Orange County worked with 32 nonprofits to provide 61 social service programs through this process.

The county awarded these nonprofits over $14 million to support their work.

After the panel, the Orange County Board of Commissioners will have the final say as to which nonprofits will receive funding.

To learn about the program or to apply, click here.