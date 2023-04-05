© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.7 WMFE's Spring Fund drive - Enter to win a new Subaru Crosstrek

FULL DETAILS & RULES AT wmfe.org/rules

Politics
House Chamber, Florida State Capitol
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and 90.7 WMFE.

Florida lawmakers crack down on catalytic converter thefts

WFSU | By The News Service of Florida
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
Close up old catalytic converter in hand
NongAsimo
/
stock.adobe.com
Proposed legislation would create third-degree felony charges for “knowingly” purchasing, possessing, or selling stolen catalytic converters.

With catalytic converters including valuable metals, the Florida Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at curbing thefts of the pollution-control devices from cars and trucks.

“This is happening to cars in driveways, it’s happening to fleet vehicles in fenced yards, and even, even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile fell prey to this a month or so ago,” Senate bill sponsor Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, said. “That was just a little bit too far.”

Catalytic converters include precious metals such as palladium and platinum. Supporters of the Senate bill (SB 306) and an identical House bill (HB 185) say thieves quickly cut catalytic converters off vehicles and sell the devices because of the metals.

The bills include creating third-degree felony charges for “knowingly” purchasing, possessing or selling stolen catalytic converters. Also, they would create an “inference” that people with two or more detached catalytic converters knew or should have known they were stolen or fraudulently obtained.

The issue also is positioned to go to the full House.

Tags
Politics State News
The News Service of Florida
See stories by The News Service of Florida
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details