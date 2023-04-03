DeSantis wants chief inspector general to investigate former Reedy Creek board

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering an investigation into the former Reedy Creek Improvement District’s Board.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports the move comes days after DeSantis’ newly appointed board claimed that their power had been stripped by Disney.

DeSantis is calling on the Chief Inspector General of the State of Florida and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into the former board.

The previous five member board approved a deal with Disney shortly before a state takeover was to go into effect, limiting the reach of the newly hand-picked board.

The governor now wants the legality of their actions to be investigated, along with Disney’s role in the plan and whether the company stood to benefit financially.

The next meeting of the Reedy Creek Improvement Board is scheduled for April 12th.

The district was disbanded in February this year after Disney became embroiled in the controversy surrounding the Parental Rights in Education law.

