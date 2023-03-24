© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Politics
House Chamber, Florida State Capitol
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and 90.7 WMFE.

Republican lawmakers' affordable housing plan now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
money.jpg
Steven Depolo Via Flikr
/
WFSU News

"The Live Local Act" joins a growing list of GOP-backed bills that have gotten to Gov. Ron DeSantis in record time.

Senate Bill 102 cleared the house floor in a near-unanimous vote and with a $711 million price tag. The proposal, championed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, increases state funding for affordable housing projects and tries to cut red tape for those projects locally. Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami thanked fellow lawmakers ahead of the bill’s passage.

"I’d like to thank each member that has spent their time contributing to the conversation around affordable housing and what we’re going to do to make sure that our workforce can live locally," he said.

Republican Representative Demi Busatta Cabrera of Miami-Dade also voiced her support.

“Our live local act is a market-driven combination of policies that provides attainable housing options for Floridians at every income level and stage of life,” said Cabrera. "The foundation of this legislation is our great respect for the dignity of work and the value of family life.

The measure bans local municipalities from passing rent freezes, something some Democrats have promoted as part of the effort to address inflation in housing. The bill also expands home-loan assistance for Florida’s first responders and certain workers deemed “essential.”

Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
