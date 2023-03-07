Brevard County Supervisor of Elections wants young people to "Vote in Honor of a Vet"

The Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office is looking for veterans to take part in a new program aimed at getting more young people registered to vote.

The program called “Vote in Honor of a Vet,” will highlight a different veteran and their service to our nation every month.

Tim Bobanic is the Brevard Supervisor of Elections. He says the goal is to inspire more young people to register to vote in order to honor the sacrifice made.

Bobanic said so far, his office has honored two local veterans.

“Our first veteran of the month was Fred Gayley, who actually was a former supervisor of elections. He was in the U.S. Air Force retired after 27 and a half years as a colonel," said Bobanic. "Our March featured veteran who is going to be Curtis Boorse who is also U.S. Air Force. He retired as a master sergeant after 22 years.”

Bobanic said the inspiration for the program came from his own family’s military background and the proximity of his office to both Cape Canaveral and Patrick Space Force base.

“We like to share all of these stories with our young people, " said Bobanic. "We go out to high schools, we do voter registration drives, we do voter outreach with our youth community, and it always gets very positive feedback when we talk about these stories of these wonderful people that we're highlighting.”

Anyone can nominate a veteran to be featured in the program, by filling out a form available on the supervisor of elections website. In Central Florida, Lake and Sumter counties also run similar programs.