Politics

Rep. Maxwell Frost talks plans for first year in Congress

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST
Rep.-Elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL) speaks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event on Nov. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Rep.-Elect Maxwell Frost (D-FL) speaks at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event on Nov. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Maxwell Frost sat down with WMFE's Talia Blake in Orlando to talk about his plans for his first year in Congress, the impact he hopes to make, and how his past experiences influence his legislation.

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz disagrees with Frost that it's difficult time live in Florida.

"I think that sounds like frankly some political spin, because if you look at the actual data, they add up to Florida being a phenomenal place to live."

Waltz said the state continues to attract new residents daily.

"Our economy is increasingly diversified and it's booming, particularly under this governor, and his predecessor, Rick Scott," he said. "We have 1,000 people a day, voting with their feet, moving from places that tend to be democratically run, like New York, Illinois, California, and Massachusetts. And unless, Rep. Frost wants to debate the census data, I mean, the data shows that people are coming to Florida because it's a great place to live."

