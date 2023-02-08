© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Politics

DeSantis says bill replacing Disney's Reedy Creek means 'a new sheriff in town'

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
RennerAndDeSantis.png
Governor's Office
/
Via Facebook
Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner speaks at a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Ocala on Wednesday.

Republican leaders in Florida laid out their expectations Wednesday for a bill to replace Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando.

The bill — House Bill 9B — is making its way through a special session.

At a press conference in Ocla, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "there's a new sheriff in town" for the 25,000 acres where Walt Disney World sits and where, for 55 years, it has controlled its own local government.

House Speaker Paul Renner said a board appointed by the governor will maintain full control of the district.

"So if there's any, anything you can point us to that doesn't create a level playing field, that gives them any exemption that anybody else, like a Universal or a SeaWorld, doesn't have, you let us know," he said. "I promise you we will fix that."

The move to strip Disney of its special district started last year after the company opposed controversial legislation banning instruction in early grades about gay and transgender people.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
