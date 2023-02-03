Special session set for Monday on Disney's Reedy Creek district, other issues

The Florida Legislature will hold a special session beginning Monday to create a new state-controlled district replacing Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek in Central Florida.

The Legislature will slip that bill and others in next week, while still getting ready for the regular session that starts a month later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last year stripping Disney of its self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District. That law takes effect in June of this year.

Reedy Creek was established in 1967 and, as of 2021, held more than $900 million in long-term debt.

Lawmakers canceled Reedy Creek after Disney came out against a bill to ban teaching about LGBTQ people in early grades. That bill, the Parental Rights in Education Act, is known to critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

DeSantis says the new district will ensure that Disney, and not taxpayers, pay off its debt.

In a memo, the Senate president says the special session will also address emergency management needs, the statewide prosecutor's role in election crimes, intercollegiate athletics, and a program to "facilitate the voluntary transport of unauthorized migrants."

