With Splash Mountain closed, Walt Disney World looks toward future

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
bayou.png
Disney Parks Blog
/
The new ride based on the story of the first Black Disney princess will be set in 1920s New Orleans.

Splash Mountain is officially closed, as Disney makes way for a new ride based off its 2009 animated movie, “The Princess and the Frog.”

The new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and it will take guests through 1920s New Orleans as Tiana and her friends prepare to host Mardi Gras.

It will feature the voices of actors from the film including Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, along with songs from the original soundtrack.

tiana part two.png
Disney Parks Blog
/
An artist's rendering shows Tiana in the bayou with Louis the Alligator who will narrate the ride.

The ride celebrating Disney’s first-ever Black princess is expected to open in 2024 at Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney announced it would close Splash Mountain in 2021 as characters and songs featured on the ride were from the controversial 1940s movie “Song of the South.”

Tens of thousands of fans signed an online Change.org petition to get the ride removed in the racial reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
