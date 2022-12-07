© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Ocala lawmaker who sponsored 'Don't Say Gay' bill indicted on fraud charges

Associated Press | By Anthony Izaguirre
Published December 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST
Joe Harding
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13 in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

TALLAHASSEE -- The Ocala state representative who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding, a Republican, became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate in later grades.

"I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested," Harding said in a written statement.

The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.

Harding was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty on all six counts.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Tags
Politics Central Florida News
Anthony Izaguirre
See stories by Anthony Izaguirre
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details