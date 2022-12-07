Avatar Mayor Dyer makes pitch to the Metaverse: We want you in Orlando

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer took to the Metaverse Wednesday while delivering his state of downtown address. The speech, and the virtual location, highlights the city’s push to become a tech hub.

Mayor Buddy Dyer gave his speech in person to hundreds of local business leaders in Orlando, while his avatar addressed hundreds more virtually within the Metaverse.

“It is actually the very first mayoral address ever given in the Metaverse.”

Dyer says the Metaverse was an easy choice for today’s event. It was a way to highlight the city as a hub of innovation and technology, and to attract new residents from around the country and globe.

“Consider this your personal invitation from the mayor of Orlando. We want to share what we're building here in the Metaverse. We want you in Orlando.”

Dyer says there are currently some 2,500 open IT and tech jobs in Orlando which he says will contribute to strengthening the local economy.