-
The prosecutor sued DeSantis after being suspended from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County.
-
A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor and other crimes.
-
How is it that the Brits can have a newly elected prime minister meeting with the queen to form a new government within a day or two, but Americans need 10 or 11 weeks to install a new crew?
-
More than 150 business leaders released a letter calling on President Trump to start the transition process, given the urgent need to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
-
The certification vote follows weeks of attempts by President Trump to overturn his opponent's victory. Three members voted in favor of certification, and one abstained.
-
President Trump's loss to Joe Biden has made it tough for Republicans to celebrate important wins down ballot, while Democrats have been stung by the failure to meet expectations of a blue tsunami.
-
Joe Biden intends to admit 125,000 refugees in his first year. Many will be fleeing religious persecution. While highlighting persecution, President Trump cut refugee admissions to 15,000.
-
There's a changing of the guard inside Hollywood City Hall.
-
In an interview with NPR, the former president offers some of his most wide-ranging remarks on the outcome of the election and says Trump will fail in "denying reality."
-
House Democrats are on track to begin next year with the slimmest majority in decades. Now members on the progressive left and party moderates must decide whose policies should govern.
-
A spokesman for China's foreign ministry offered congratulations at his regular daily briefing. China had been one of the last major nations to hold out recognizing Biden will be the next president.
-
Francis has been outspoken in his calls for more global action on confronting climate change and helping immigrants and refugees — positions shared by the president-elect.