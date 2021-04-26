 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Police use-of-force policies, training, tracking sail through Florida House

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Florida state Rep. Fentrice Driskell sees hope with the passage of House Bill 7051. Image: Florida Channel

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida House on Monday approved a bill addressing law enforcement use of force, adding policies and training for officers and requiring independent investigations.

House Bill 7051 also restricts choke holds and prohibits the arrest of children younger than seven.

The bipartisan bill was a compromise supported by House leadership. It passed 113 to 0.

Tampa-area Rep. Fentrice Driskell says black legislators in both houses began working on it after the murder of George Floyd.

“The result was a bevy of policy platforms dedicated to supporting fair and just policing throughout the state of Florida,” she said. “We brought those ideas with us to Tallahassee.”

She says the bill will support police and build community trust.

In debate, Orlando Rep. Geraldine Thompson focused on the collection of use-of-force data.

“This database is critical,” she said, “and will put Florida on the right path to making sure that we have the best people in law enforcement.”

In the Senate, Ocoee Democrat Randolph Bracy is poised to promote the bill.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP