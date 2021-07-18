Police: Trolley accident in Florida injures 12 people

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say 12 people have been injured in an accident involving a trolley that typically ferries tourists around historic St. Augustine, Florida.

All 12 were hospitalized Saturday, including one flown to a larger nearby medical center, said Chris Pacetti, operations chief for the St. Augustine Fire Department.

The St. Augustine Record reported that the Old Town Trolley overturned about 11 a.m. while trying to make a turn at an intersection.

Police say the trolleys are typically slow-moving and the accident is under investigation. St. Augustine police spokesman Dee Brown said officials are investigating the crash and aren’t yet sure what caused it.