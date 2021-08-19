 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Police Investigate A Bomb Threat Near U.S. Capitol

by Brian Naylor (NPR)

A police vehicle moves into an area near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building in Washington on Aug. 19, 2021, as law enforcement officials investigate a report of a pickup truck containing an explosive device.
Image credit: Patrick Semansky


U.S. Capitol Police say they are conducting an active bomb threat investigation near the Library of Congress, across from the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet, the police says the threat is related to a suspicious vehicle. Several streets in the area have been closed. The FBI says its Washington field office is responding along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Library of Congress has evacuated the historic Jefferson Building. Washington’s transit agency says subway trains are bypassing the nearby Capitol South station.

Neither the House nor the Senate is in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

