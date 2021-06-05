 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Police, families plead for info in Miami mass shooting

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Matt Popovich


MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s top officials and relatives of the victims are pleading with the community to offer information to find the suspects in a Memorial Day weekend mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside a banquet hall.

Police have made no arrests.

Miami-Dade County’s top prosecutor, Katherine Rundle, also made a plea to the community as police say they’re focusing on rivalry between local rappers in their investigation.

Rundle made the plea as top county officials launched “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence hours before the third victim of the mass shooting died in a hospital.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP