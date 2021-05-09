Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting as shoppers scatter

Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people injured and several suspects in custody, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Aventura, Fla. Aventura Police said two groups of people had begun fighting in the mall when shots rang out. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Florida shopping mall sent anxious shoppers and workers running and left three people injured.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at the Aventura Mall, which bills itself as an upscale shopping destination in the greater Miami area.
Some mall patrons said they hid inside stores until they were escorted out.
Aventura Police later said two groups of people had begun fighting when one person fired a gun. Police say the three wounded were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say everyone was escorted from the mall afterward and and several people were in custody.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.
GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity