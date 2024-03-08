The Wrap: Book club works to counter school book bans

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From a new book club propped up after statewide book bans, to the latest in election news, here's what happened this week.

DeSantis appoints Glen Gilzean as Orange County elections supervisor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has named Glen Gilzean to fill the remainder of Democrat Bill Cowles’ term as supervisor of elections for Orange County.

WMFE's Joe Byrnes reports the appointment puts a GOP favorite in charge of county voting for the key 2024 congressional and presidential elections.

Amidst statewide book bans, Rollins club introduces kids to diverse works

Concerns about the effect the state’s book ban may have on restricting students from diverse voices has motivated some local private educators to come up with a new program.

WMFE’s education reporter Danielle Prieur reports on one program working to get diverse books in the hands of young readers.

Alan Hays confronts 'election integrity' doubters at Leesburg talk countering misinformation

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays was clearly fed up with allegations he said have been addressed and disproved. Reporting from Leesburg, WMFE's Joe Byrnes finds Republican Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is seeking to counter misinformation and build confidence in the election process

But members of the Lake County Republican Executive Committee were there to challenge that message. Driven by concerns following the 2020 election, they have repeatedly made claims against the supervisor's office.