The Wrap

The Wrap: Volusia council clears path for controversial fuel farm

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 9, 2024 at 8:48 AM EST
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from 90.7 WMFE news. From book bans and protests to oral arguments at the Florida Supreme Court over an abortion ballot measure, here's what happened this week.

Volusia Council tosses moratorium, clearing path for controversial fuel farm

Environment & Climate
Volusia Council tosses moratorium, clearing path for controversial fuel farm
After initially favoring a temporary pause on heavy industrial development, the council voted 5-2 against it Tuesday.

Volusia County Council’s 5-2 vote this week against a temporary pause on heavy industrial development clears the way for Belvedere Terminals to pursue its plans for a new bulk fuel storage and distribution terminal in Ormond Beach.

WMFE's Molly Duerig reports the controversial “fuel farm” project worries many local residents and elected officials, who for months have pushed back against the facility’s proposed location at the intersection of Hull Road and U.S. Route 1.

Brevard School Board bans "A Court of Thorns and Roses"

Brevard students protest book bans.
Education
Brevard students rally against book bans, while board removes another book
"A Court of Thorns and Roses" will be removed from school libraries.

Dozens of students, parents and teachers spoke out against district-wide book bans at a protest held outside the Brevard County School Board meeting Tuesday. Almost thirty books are currently being reviewed after being challenged in the district, including “A Court of Thorns and Roses” at the meeting.

After the hour-long protest, the students continued to speak out during public comment. But as WMFE's Danielle Prieur reports, at the end of the meeting the board still decided to remove the book by a vote of four to one.

Orange County Mayor asks for one-cent transportation tax ballot initiative, again

An Orange County chart shows the timeline for getting a transportation sales tax measure on the
Government & Politics
Update: Commission has until April 23 to decide if transportation tax will go on Orange County ballot
After a discussion at Tuesday's Orange County Commission meeting, staff will gather more information about a possible sales tax for transporation.

Mayor Jerry Demings is asking the Orange County Commission to consider putting a sales tax for transportation needs before local voters for a second time this November.

WMFE's Joe Byrnes reminds us the one-cent transportation tax, increasing the county sales tax to 7.5%, went before voters in 2022. At the time, it was expected to bring in $600 million a year to address traffic congestion, pedestrian and bike safety and major improvements to mass transit. Voters rejected it 58% to 42%.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

Byrne also hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
