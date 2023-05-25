Spotlight: 90.7 WMFE's Tiny Desk Contest Central FL Showcase is coming!

When it comes to Central Florida’s music scene, there’s a lot of diversity and a lot of talent here. More than 60 local performers entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. And after a local vote, five of them will perform at 90.7 WMFE’s Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase next Thursday at the Social in Downtown Orlando. Taking to the stage will be Joseph Jevanni & INtensity, Hannah Stokes, Too’Flyy Woody, Josh O, and Megan Elliot. As the date of our performance showcase approaches, here’s a chance to get to know these musicians and what drives them to create.

Their video submissions and their comments are below.

Joseph Jevanni & INtensity

"This is Joseph Jevanni, representing my band Joseph Jevanni and iNtensity. I am so thankful to be able to share my love for music and spread love through music to you. My band consists of people who are from all over but now we're currently residing right here in Central Florida. And we're bringing a melting pot of music as well as a melting pot of ethnicities. While I was at FAMU, I started this band, and it came from a single idea, and that is: the greatest outcome, fueled by the rawest energy results from the most intense situations. If you want to be gold, you got to go through the fire. And if you go through the press, then you'll come out as clear as a diamond, shining like a diamond. And that music is played with a mission to heal, to uplift, to unify and to ultimately spread love. And when I say love, I mean that deep, unconditional, agape, never-failing love. That real love. We all need each other. Whatever you're dreaming of whatever your dream is, reach out for it, go for it, you can do it too. And remember, spread love."

Hannah Stokes

"Hi, I'm Hannah Stokes. I'm originally from Atlanta, Georgia. But I'm now based in Orlando, Florida, it took like six years for all of us to find each other and get together in this iteration. And it was totally worth the wait to make music with people that respect me and my songs and each other in such a beautiful and fun way. My music is all about breaking down life experiences into bite sized pieces that are easier to process. And it really functions as a diary for me and a record of things that have happened to me and who I am and who I'm moving into being. And I really hope that my listeners find peace in themselves and healing through hearing my stories."

Too'Flyy Woody

"What's going on? It's your boy Woody, aka Too'flyy Woody. You know, ever since I was a kid, music has always been an outlet for me, a way for me to express my emotions, my pain, my life experiences. But over the years, I've noticed that I've been able to capture myself on record through my words and melodies. And each project has served somewhat as a time capsule for me. So I can go back 10 years and listen to a song. I remember exactly what I was feeling when I wrote it. And for me as a creative, that's something that I cherish the most. It's not just my love for music that drives me and keeps me going. I see this as an outlet for me and my family. It's a way for us to escape the lifestyle that we've been stricken with. That's something that I want people to bear in mind whenever they hear something from me whenever they hear the name Too'flyy Woody."

Josh O

"Hello, my name is Joshua. As an artist, I go by Josh O, and I currently reside in Orlando, Florida. I make my songs with live looping - that's been around for a while, with people using guitar pedals, live looping pedals. But the way that I've built upon that by using mainly vocals that are modulated with effects and creating this acapella/electronic music kind of blend is something that's only been explored in recent years. I do not like to bind myself to a certain genre. All my music has so many influences. And I just combine all these concepts into something that I feel is me and I hope that authenticity is shown through my music."

Megan Elliot

"Hi, my name is Megan Elliot. I'm from Lakeland, Florida originally, but I've been living in the Orlando area for about 11 years. I work as a zookeeper taking care of rhinos, hippos, Nile Crocs and a few other species. I've been songwriting for just about as long as I can remember. I've always loved to sing, but I didn't pick up the harp until I was in my 20s and I just became obsessed with it and watched a lot of YouTube videos and figured it out to accompany these songs that were in my head. I would say my music is heavily influenced by my love of nature."

