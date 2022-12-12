© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
WMFE-Spotlight_1400x1400.jpg
Spotlight

AdventHealth Orchestra made up of doctors and nurses uses music to heal

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
AdventHealth Orchestra.jpg
AdventHealth
/
The AdventHealth Orchestra originally formed in 2021 to create community and memorialize lost coworkers. This year, the orchestra is offering a Christmas program to the public.

In Central Florida, AdventHealth is known for, well, healthcare. But the organization is made up of people – individuals who have put everything they have into caring for the community during a pandemic. And now, they say they have a new way to help – and to heal: the AdventHealth Orchestra, playing publicly this weekend.

Let’s hear from three orchestra members about what making music means to them. We'll speak to Advent Health Orchestra Director Richard Hickam, along with musicians and co-workers Amelia Lane and Grace Lai.

Learn more about the AdventHealth Orchestra on the organization's website.

Nicole Darden Creston
