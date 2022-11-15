“Spotlight” covers arts, culture, and entertainment from a Central Florida perspective. But, like the arts itself, “Spotlight” strains its boundaries and may even cross them if there’s a need! “Spotlight” aims to call attention to people and events that offer enrichment to its listeners. That enrichment comes in many forms: from a discussion about how art can take its audience on an emotional journey that creates empathy where none existed before…to news about a local theater or museum when its inner workings have outsized consequences…to a belly laugh from much-need comedic relief. “Spotlight” will also share performances from creators of all stripes and endeavor to amplify voices not often heard. It’s an engaging and exciting listen with a mind-broadening mission.
-
-
When it comes to the arts, people often say “it’s all in the timing”…and as it turns out, the timing’s great for FAVO – the Faith Arts Village Orlando collective. December’s monthly open house coincides neatly with the beginning of holiday market season and the end of FAVO’s collection of gift cards that’ll go to Grace Medical for the uninsured and underinsured. But hey...what's FAVO?
-
Central Florida Community Arts has a brand-new leader. CEO Terrance Hunter is the highest-profile gay person of color heading up a major arts organization in our area…and he says there’s some conversation that needs to happen around that.
-
It’s Halloween season, and like Sleepy Hollow, Orlando has its own scary legend…Well, okay, Alan Ostrander of AEO Studios is not scary himself, but his creations are.He’s an expert in special effects makeup, prosthetics, and props – creepy ones. In his workshop behind his retail store, “spare parts” takes on a whole new meaning!What looks like a severed head has a fake candle inside – a “head lamp,” he calls it. There are broken legs he’s making for an upcoming production of Misery. You know…the hobbling scene? Yeah, that.Life-size aliens and other monsters lurk in corners…next to harmless-looking art supplies, like buckets of sculpting latex, plaster casts, and paints.
-
It’s risky and bold for a theatrical organization to produce only brand-new original plays. But Orlando’s Playwrights’ Round Table – or PRT – has been doing it for 25 years now. And the group shows no signs of slowing down.
-
Central Florida has many employees in the theme park and performing arts sector. And sometimes, circumstances beyond their control – like a hurricane or a pandemic – hit them hard, if event venues close and audiences stay home. Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, or GOPAR for short, is ready to help.
-
Orlando Ballet’s Jorden Morris is about to open his first full official season as Artistic Director. Hear what Morris has in store for the upcoming year, starting with what he calls "a Halloween treat."
-
The City of Orlando’s slate of events for Hispanic Heritage Month includes a City Hall art exhibit featuring Hispanic artists from the area. This week, participating creator Louis Nieves is in the Spotlight.
-
Singer CeCe Teneal has reached her 20th anniversary as a soul and blues performer – and to celebrate, she’s spotlighting other Orlando residents who support the performing arts.
-
For Spotlight's first episode after going on hiatus, WMFE's Nicole Darden Creston speaks to one of Orlando's most prolific artists, Asaan Brooks aka Swamburger. The City Beautiful is bidding him a fond farewell as he leaves for Seattle after twenty years of creating and mentorship in Central Florida.