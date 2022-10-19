Intersection Podcast
As of March 2022 this podcast is on hiatus.
Intersection is 90.7’s news and in-depth conversation program. We talk with political leaders, environmental experts, historians, writers, musicians, and other news makers from around Central Florida. Intersection is where they all come together on 90.7 WMFE. Listen live Thursdays at noon and 9 p.m. or via Podcast anytime!
Next week Intersection will go on hiatus. So today we’re going to take a look at three aspects of Orlando and Central Florida that we’ve covered on the show over the past decade. Central Florida is a dynamic, fast growing community, and that’s reflected in the topics we’re diving into on this show: the media, the culinary landscape and the music scene.
The coronavirus pandemic is now in its third year- and while life is in many ways returning to normal- COVID-19 is still with us. For parents facing burnout from two years of pandemic living and figuring out how to navigate the next phase- stress levels are still high.
On this episode of Intersection we talk about the impact of the Parental Rights in Education bill and reflect on the first two years of the COVID-19 pademic.
Intersection: Central Florida reactions to the war in Ukraine; Political analysis of the session & CPACOn this episode of Intersection we speak with Beacon College Psychology professor Oksana Hagerty, and UCF political science lecturer Miroslav Shapovalov about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody talk about the legislative session and CPAC. And Orlando author Joanie Schirm reflects on parallels between the war in Ukraine and WWII
Intersection: Sanford City leaders reflect on Trayvon Martin case; Stand Your Ground laws 10 years onThis week WMFE is marking 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer while walking home to his father’s house in Sanford. We’re examining Trayvon’s legacy and asking what’s changed in the decade since then.
On this episode of Intersection we talk with WMFE News Director LaToya Dennis and Morning Edition Host Nicole Darden Creston about Travyon Martin’s legacy, 10 years after he was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford.
Legislation that would ban discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida primary schools is sounding an alarm with LGBTQ+ advocates.
This week on Intersection we’ll hear more about the hate group behind last weekend’s neo-Nazi demonstration. Susan Corke of the Southern Poverty Law Center tells WMFE’s Joe Byrnes that while this group has a frightening ideology- they’ve dwindled in size in recent years.
On this episode of Intersection we talk with State Rep. Eskamani about her opposition to a bill that would further restrict abortions and what comes next if it’s signed into law. Epidemiologist Ali Mokdad with IHME discusses the Omicron variant and what's ahead for the pandemic. And author Rae Chesny talks about Zora Neale Hurston's legacy.
Drug overdoses from Opioids surged in the wake of the pandemic, and project Opioid’s Andrae Bailey wants more people to pay attention. On this episode of Intersection Bailey talks about his campaign and a push to get Narcan- the lifesaving overdose reversal drug- in the hands of more Floridians.
On this episode of Intersection, we talk with political analysts Chris Carmody and Dick Batchelor about the 2022 legislative session.
One year ago today a mob of people stormed the US capitol in an attempt to stop the election of Joe Biden from being certified. More than 700 people have been charged in connection with the attack, and a congressional committee is investigating the events of January 6th.