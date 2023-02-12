© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Growing Bolder Podcast
Professor, Author, and Expert on Stress and Biological Aging Elissa Epel Ph.D; Weather Network Host and Cancer Survivor Kim MacDonald

Published February 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
Elissa Epel is a world-renowned expert on stress. We all know it’s bad for us, but did you know it has a direct effect on how we age? She explains why it is so harmful and has useful tips for how to reduce it in our lives.

Kim MacDonald is an anchor on The Weather Network who decided to go public with her battle against breast cancer. She speaks candidly with our Amy Sweezey about what she learned along the way that she hopes will help others.

