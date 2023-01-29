Supermodel Paulina Porizkova; Carolyn Blashek; Frank Carter

Paulina Porizkova will explain how one of the most successful supermodels of all time is coping with the changes that come with age. And she speaks candidly about suffering a stunning betrayal by her husband, lead singer of the band, The Cars. It was a betrayal she did not discover until after his death, but one she is still dealing with to this day.

Carolyn Blashek is a big believer in the power of gratitude. You’ll hear her remarkable story about how a chance meeting with a soldier who felt he had nothing to live for moved Blashek so deeply that she was determined to do something about it. She founded Operation Gratitude and through it has changed the lives of countless members of the armed forces.

Frank Carter talks about how the decision to run in a local 5K race may have saved his life. He explains what happened at that race, and what it is about the running community that has made such a difference.